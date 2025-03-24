YS Jagan Slams TDP Govt for Abandoning Farmers in Crisis

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lambasted the TDP-led NDA government on Monday (March 24) for being insincere toward the farmers who have been severely affected by the untimely rains in Anantapur and YSR districts.

Jagan visited Lingala mandal in YSR district on Monday to inspect the extent of the damage caused to banana crops due to the incessant rain and hailstorm that lashed the region.

Criticizing the Chandrababu Naidu-led government for not extending input subsidies and crop insurance to farmers, the former Chief Minister accused the ruling alliance of feigning love for the farmers.

As many as 4,000 acres of banana plantations have been ravaged due to the unseasonal downpour in YSR and Anantapur districts since Saturday evening.

Jagan inspected the banana plantations and interacted with the farmers to understand the crisis they were facing.

Speaking to the media, he said the State government should treat the farmers with humanity during such difficult times. He pointed out that the NDA government had revoked schemes to provide farmers free crop insurance and zero-interest loans.

Jagan noted that the selling price for one tonne of bananas was around ₹26,000, but with the rains causing extensive destruction, no one would buy the yield at that price.

Furthermore, the YSRCP President declared that the party would fight for the farmers if the coalition government failed to support them.

Recalling that the YSRCP government had rendered justice to every farmer in the State, he pointed out that integrated cold storage had been established in Kadapa with ₹25 crore as it was number one in banana production.

Alleging that the Naidu government does not know how to utilize the cold storage, he opined that the current crisis could have been prevented had the government handed them over to user agencies.

Asserting that the YSRCP would come back to power, Jagan promised the farmers that his government would ensure they were well taken care of and would implement crop insurance and input subsidy schemes.