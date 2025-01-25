Republic Day 2025: 10 Surprising Facts About R-Day and Its Celebrations

Every year, January 26 marks a momentous occasion for India, Republic Day. In 2025, the country is celebrating its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, honouring the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950, which declared India a sovereign republic. This day goes beyond being a mere national holiday as citizens unite to pay tribute to the guiding principles of the Constitution. A grand parade on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi is among the key highlights of the celebration.

As we gear up to honour this historic day, let’s delve into some fascinating and lesser-known facts about Republic Day and its iconic parade.

10 Lesser-Known Facts About Republic Day and the Parade

1. Historical Significance of January 26

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 to commemorate the Purna Swaraj Declaration made by the Indian National Congress in 1930, which called for complete independence from British rule.

2. Extensive Parade Preparations

Preparations for the Republic Day parade begin as early as July of the previous year. Participants are formally notified and begin rigorous practice, clocking nearly 600 hours of rehearsal. On the parade day, they arrive at the venue by 3 am. This year, the full dress rehearsal took place on Thursday, January 23.

3. Honouring Foreign Dignitaries

Every year, a foreign leader is invited as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day parade. For 2025, the Chief Guest is Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

4. Precise Gun Salute Timing

The ceremonial gun salute is synchronized with the National Anthem. The first gunshot is fired at the start of the anthem, followed by another shot exactly 52 seconds later. The cannons used for the salute date back to 1941 and hold historical significance.

5. Annual Parade Theme

Each year, a theme is selected for the Republic Day parade, guiding the design of tableaux presented by various states and government departments. The 2025 theme is “Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas” (Golden India – Heritage and Development), highlighting advancements in technology, infrastructure, and cultural heritage.

6. Grand Parade Route

The parade begins at Raisina Hill near Rashtrapati Bhavan, proceeds along the Kartavya Path, passes India Gate, and concludes at the historic Red Fort.

7. Architect of the Constitution

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, played a pivotal role in drafting this document, which replaced the Government of India Act of 1935.

8. The First Republic Day Celebration

The first Republic Day celebration in 1950 took place at Irwin Stadium (now Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium) in New Delhi. It featured over 100 aircraft and 3,000 personnel from the Indian military.

9. National Bravery Awards

Republic Day is also the occasion for announcing the National Bravery Awards, which honour children for extraordinary acts of courage and selflessness.

10. Presentation of Padma Awards

The Padma Awards, among India’s highest civilian honours, are announced on Republic Day to acknowledge individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation.

As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day, let us take a moment to honour the rich legacy of our Constitution and the countless individuals who have contributed to the nation’s progress. Happy Republic Day!