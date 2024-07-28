New Delhi: The Supreme Court recalled its own directive which made a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate mandatory for renewal of third-party insurance policy. The top court had passed the order in 2017 on the recommendation of the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) authority.

The latest order was in response to the concerns raised by the General Insurance Council (GIC). In its applications, the GIC had elaborated the issues due to the implementation of apex court’s 2017 order.

Representing GIC in the court, Solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the court that about 55 percent vehicles do not have insurance cover and this is making them forgo the compensation claims in case of road accidents. He had also submitted that the PUC is issued for six months and the insurance policy cannot be renewed if the PUC certificate is not renewed.

According to the 2017 order, which was passed due to the rising pollution levels in Delhi, had made it compulsory for the insurance companies to not insure a vehicle without a valid PUC certificate.

Notably, the Motor Vehicles Act states possessing a valid PUC Certificate is compulsory for driving a vehicle in India. PUC certificate must be kept in the vehicle (bike or car) at all times and you should have it with you when riding your bike on Indian roads.