Kancha Gachibowli: Face Jail or Plant Trees - Supreme Court Rules

The Supreme Court has issued strong directives to the Telangana government over the alleged deforestation of 100 acres in Kancha Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The court has deferred the next hearing to May 15, granting the state four weeks to respond to a detailed report submitted by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC).

The CEC filed a voluminous report following a field inspection of the site. Responding to it, the Supreme Court instructed the Wildlife Warden of Telangana to immediately implement measures to protect wildlife affected by the deforestation.

In a stern warning, the bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai stated that any resistance to restoration efforts from state authorities could lead to temporary imprisonment of responsible officials. The court also ordered a complete halt to tree cutting and confirmed that bulldozers have been removed from the area.

Earlier, the court questioned whether the state had secured the necessary permissions before removing the trees. It also asked for a detailed replantation and ecological restoration plan. The government maintained that only shrubs and Jamaal-type trees were cleared with prior approval.

The Supreme Court emphasized that development must not come at the cost of wildlife and environmental balance.