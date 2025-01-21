NSE Holidays 2025: Complete List of Stock Market Holidays

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is India's largest and tenth-largest in the world with a market capitalization of more than $3.4 trillion. Being the prime stock exchange in India, NSE is highly responsible for India's financial scene. To maintain hassle-free trading activities, the NSE has released its holiday calendar for 2025.

NSE Holiday Calendar 2025

The NSE has announced 14 holidays for the Equity segment, Equity Derivative segment, and SLB Segment in 2025. These holidays are as follows:

Mahashivratri (February 26, 2025)

Holi (March 14, 2025)

Eid-Ul-Fitr (March 31, 2025)

Good Friday/Shri Mahavir Jayanti (April 10, 2025)

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14, 2025)

Maharashtra Day (May 1, 2025)

Independence Day (August 15, 2025)

Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27, 2025)

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra (October 2, 2025)

Diwali Laxmi Pujan (October 21, 2025)

Diwali-Balipratipada (October 22, 2025)

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (November 5, 2025)

Christmas (December 25, 2025)

Commodity Derivatives Segment Holidays

Commodity Derivatives Segment too has declared its holiday calendar of 2025, which includes

New Year (January 1, 2025)

Mahashivratri (February 26, 2025)

Holi (March 14, 2025)

Eid-Ul-Fitr (March 31, 2025)

Shri Mahavir Jayanti (April 10, 2025)

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14, 2025)

Good Friday (April 18, 2025)

Maharashtra Day (May 1, 2025)

Independence Day (August 15, 2025)

Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27, 2025)

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra (2 October 2025)

Diwali Laxmi Pujan (21 October 2025)

Diwali-Balipratipada (22 October 2025)

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (5 November 2025)

Christmas (25 December 2025)

Muhurat Trading

The NSE has also announced Muhurat Trading, a special trading session on October 21, 2025, during Diwali. It is said to be a day when it is auspicious for investors and traders to get involved in the trading process. The timings for Muhurat Trading will be notified separately.

Planning, with knowledge of the NSE holiday calendar, helps investors and traders make the best of the market's opportunities by having smooth operations of trading.

