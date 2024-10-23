November 1: Holiday for schools, colleges, offices in Gujarat

The state government declares 1st November Friday as a day's holiday in regard to government offices, including panchayats and boards/corporations. On this day of compensation, therefore, the government offices shall remain open and functional on this Saturday 9th of November.

The State government's General Administration Department has done this in an attempt to ensure continuous holidays during Diwali. Holidays are now starting from Thursday, October 31st, with Diwali, Friday, November 1st, followed by the next day that is Saturday, November 2nd, being Gujarati New Year Day, and holidays will end with being on Bhai Bij on Sunday, November 3rd.

Other major festivals and events that the holidays in the Gujarat government comprise include Makar Sankranti, Republic Day, Maha Shivratri, Holi, and Christmas. There is also an optional holiday declared for the employees of the government that includes, among others, Christian New Year's Day, Vassi Uttarayan, and Vishvakarma Jayanti.

