DRDO Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for 22 Temporary Posts

DRDO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 22 Temporary Posts at RCI Hyderabad

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a notification for temporary positions at its Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Hyderabad. The application process began on September 27, and candidates have 30 days to apply, with the last date being October 26.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold the following qualifications:

BE/B.Tech in relevant disciplines

M.Tech in relevant disciplines

(link unavailable) in relevant disciplines

Ph.D. in relevant disciplines

Vacancy Details

A total of 22 temporary positions are available across various disciplines.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the DRDO website. The application process will close on October 26.

Key Dates

Notification Release Date: September 27

Application Start Date: September 27

Application Last Date: October 26

About DRDO

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is India's premier defence research and development organization, working towards enhancing national security and self-reliance.

About RCI

Research Centre Imarat (RCI) is a premier research centre of DRDO, located in Hyderabad, focusing on advanced research in defence technologies.

This recruitment drive offers an excellent opportunity for candidates seeking to contribute to India's defence research and development.

Source: DRDO Official Website