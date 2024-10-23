DRDO Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for 22 Temporary Posts
DRDO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 22 Temporary Posts at RCI Hyderabad
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a notification for temporary positions at its Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Hyderabad. The application process began on September 27, and candidates have 30 days to apply, with the last date being October 26.
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must hold the following qualifications:
BE/B.Tech in relevant disciplines
M.Tech in relevant disciplines
(link unavailable) in relevant disciplines
Ph.D. in relevant disciplines
Vacancy Details
A total of 22 temporary positions are available across various disciplines.
How to Apply
Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the DRDO website. The application process will close on October 26.
Key Dates
Notification Release Date: September 27
Application Start Date: September 27
Application Last Date: October 26
About DRDO
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is India's premier defence research and development organization, working towards enhancing national security and self-reliance.
About RCI
Research Centre Imarat (RCI) is a premier research centre of DRDO, located in Hyderabad, focusing on advanced research in defence technologies.
This recruitment drive offers an excellent opportunity for candidates seeking to contribute to India's defence research and development.
Source: DRDO Official Website