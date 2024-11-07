Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 : Mumbai Declares Holiday on November 20

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BMC Declares Holiday to Boost Voter Turnout

To combat urban apathy, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a mandatory holiday in Mumbai on November 20, the polling day for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. This move aims to increase voter turnout in the city.

According to District Election Officer and BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, the holiday will be applicable across all industries and sectors. Every person engaged in business, trade, or industrial undertakings in the polling area and eligible to vote will be granted leave on November 20.

The order stipulates that no salary deduction will be allowed for employees taking leave. Employers violating the order will face action under Election Commission rules. Emergency workers or those requiring exceptional leave arrangements must receive at least four hours to cast their vote, with prior permission from the election officer.

The BMC has mandated government and private companies to grant leave to employees on November 20, enabling them to exercise their right to vote. This applies to labourers, employees, and officers in all establishments.

The Election Commission of India has consistently expressed concerns over urban apathy, characterized by low voter turnout in urban areas compared to rural areas. This move aims to bridge that gap and boost voting percentages.