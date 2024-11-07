US Presidents Salary List: 1789 to 2024
The post of the President of the United States is one of the most coveted jobs in the world with a colossal salary and benefits. Today, the salary for the President position is approximately $400,000 a year (around ₹3.36 crore) and is on the list of highest-paid professions in the country.
Short History of Presidential Salaries
The first President, George Washington, received $2,000 in 1789. His salary increased consistently up to the present day:
1873: $50,000
1909: $75,000
1949: $100,000
1969: $200,000
2001: $400,000 (the current salary)
Benefits
Apart from the salary, there are other benefits that the President enjoys;
A fabulous place to stay at the White House
Top-class security
Special travel arrangements for foreign trips
A $50,000 expense account to host events and entertain
A one-off $100,000 transition expense allowance to get his office ready
Around-the-clock medical services from appointed doctors.
The President's pay has been the same since 2001. He was sworn into office by George W. Bush. Although he is one of the highest-paid citizens in America, he is also one of the most under-scrutiny when it comes to spending, and even his expenditure becomes public.
Also read: Full List of 47 US Presidents: George Washington to Donald Trump!