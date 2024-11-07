US Presidents Salary List: 1789 to 2024

The post of the President of the United States is one of the most coveted jobs in the world with a colossal salary and benefits. Today, the salary for the President position is approximately $400,000 a year (around ₹3.36 crore) and is on the list of highest-paid professions in the country.

Short History of Presidential Salaries

The first President, George Washington, received $2,000 in 1789. His salary increased consistently up to the present day:

1873: $50,000

1909: $75,000

1949: $100,000

1969: $200,000

2001: $400,000 (the current salary)

Benefits

Apart from the salary, there are other benefits that the President enjoys;

A fabulous place to stay at the White House

Top-class security

Special travel arrangements for foreign trips

A $50,000 expense account to host events and entertain

A one-off $100,000 transition expense allowance to get his office ready

Around-the-clock medical services from appointed doctors.

The President's pay has been the same since 2001. He was sworn into office by George W. Bush. Although he is one of the highest-paid citizens in America, he is also one of the most under-scrutiny when it comes to spending, and even his expenditure becomes public.

