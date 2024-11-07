Full List of 47 US Presidents: George Washington to Donald Trump!

Arguably the most powerful government position is that of the United States president, who heads two roles: head of state and head of government. He held the position of the president of the executive branch and commander-in-chief of the United States Armed Forces since its establishment in 1789. Until today, 46 individuals have held the office.

Key Facts About the US Presidency

Term: The president serves a four-year term of office, which is determined by the Electoral College system.

Term Limits: There is a limitation of a maximum of two terms given by the Twenty-second Amendment, ratified in 1951.

History: George Washington was the first president, inaugurated in 1789 and, since then, the office has been held by 46 individuals.

History of America chronological

All 46 U.S. Presidents by Evolving National Needs

George Washington (1789-1797) - Set the precedent for the office John Adams (1797-1801) - Served as vice president under Washington and became president on his retirement Thomas Jefferson (1801-1809) - Oversaw the Louisiana Purchase and American Western Expansion James Madison (1809-1817) - Often called the "Father of the Constitution." James Monroe (1817-1825) John Quincy Adams 1825-1829 Andrew Jackson 1829-1837 Martin Van Buren 1837-1841 William Henry Harrison 1841 - Shortest-serving president, died 31 days into office. John Tyler 1841-1845 James K. Polk 1845-1849 Zachary Taylor 1849-1850 Millard Fillmore 1850-1853 Franklin Pierce 1853-1857 James Buchanan 1857-1861 Abraham Lincoln 1861-1865 - Led the nation through the Civil War. Andrew Johnson 1865-1869 Ulysses S. Grant 1869-1877 Rutherford B. Hayes 1877-1881 James Garfield 1881 Chester Arthur 1881-1885 Grover Cleveland 1885-1889 Benjamin Harrison 1889-1893 Grover Cleveland 1893-1897 - Only president to serve non-consecutive terms. William McKinley (1897-1901) Theodore Roosevelt (1901-1909) - Also led the Progressive Movement. William Howard Taft (1909-1913) Woodrow Wilson (1913-1921) - Led the country through the end of World War I. Warren Harding (1921-1923) Calvin Coolidge (1923-1929) Herbert Hoover (1929-1933) Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933-1945) - Longest-serving president, led the nation through the Great Depression and World War II. Harry S. Truman (1945-1953) Dwight D. Eisenhower (1953-1961) John F. Kennedy (1961-1963) - Assassinated in office. Lyndon B. Johnson (1963-1969) Richard Nixon (1969-1974) - Resigned during the Watergate Scandal. Gerald Ford (1974-1977) Jimmy Carter (1977-1981) Ronald Reagan (1981-1989) George H.W. Bush (1989-1993) Bill Clinton (1993-2001) George W. Bush (2001-2009) Barack Obama (2009-2017) Donald J. Trump (2017-2021) Joe Biden (2021-2024) Donald J. Trump (2024-Present)



