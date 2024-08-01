August 1: Schools and Colleges Declare Holidays in Delhi-NCR

Heavy rains battered the Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday i.e July 31, 2024. As many as seven people were killed due to heavy rains and several others were affected. In a heartbreaking incident, a 22-year-old woman and her toddler were drowned in Ghazipur. As per reports, at least seven people were killed due to the incessant rains.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed and streets turned into rivers. Several commuters were trapped on roads due to waterlogging. On the Mehrauli-Chhattarpur road, commuters reportedly stuck for over 1.5 hours because of heavy rain. People stuck in traffic jam on the DND Flyway in Uttar Pradesh's Noida to Delhi's Moolchand.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced on late night (on July 31) that all schools in the city would remain closed on August 1.

The weather department cautioned the people to stay safe amid heavy rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red Alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi.