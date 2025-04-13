Former Kerala government lawyer accused in rape cases dies by suicide

Chennai, April 13 (IANS) Former Kerala government pleader, P.G. Manu, who was facing multiple charges of rape, died by suicide on Sunday.

He was found hanging at his rented residence in Anandavalleeswaram, Kollam, just days after a video of him apologising to a woman went viral on social media.

Manu had been released on bail in a case where he was accused of repeatedly raping a female client.

While out on bail, another woman came forward alleging that Manu had sexually assaulted her as well.

A video that recently surfaced showed Manu visiting the home of the first complainant along with his family, where he was seen apologising to her.

According to the initial complaint, the first rape survivor had approached Manu in 2018 for legal assistance.

She alleged that on October 9, 2023, he raped her at his office under the pretext of discussing her case.

She also claimed that he sexually assaulted her again on October 24 and 29, and that he took explicit photographs and videos of her without consent.

Based on her allegations, Manu was charged under Sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Following the registration of the case, Manu resigned from his post as government pleader.

His attempts to obtain anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court were unsuccessful.

He was arrested in January 2023 after evading the police for 60 days and subsequently spent 50 days in judicial custody.

He was granted bail in March 2023, with strict conditions -- including a prohibition on engaging in any further criminal activity.

However, last week, another video emerged in which a man confronted Manu, accusing him of raping his wife, who had also sought legal advice from the former pleader.

The video showed the man berating Manu, and reports suggested that a formal police complaint was imminent.

A new case would have likely led to his re-arrest, as it would have violated the conditions of his bail.

Manu's death brings a tragic end to a case that had already sent shockwaves through the legal fraternity in Kerala.

