B’desh court issues arrest warrant against Sheikh Hasina in plot allocation case

Dhaka, April 13 (IANS) Bangladesh court on Sunday issued arrest warrants against 51 people, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and her sister Sheikh Rehana, in three separate cases filed over irregularities in plot allocation in the Purbachal New Town project.

The local media reported that the court also issued arrest warrants against Sheikh Rehana’s children, Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, Azmina Siddiq, and UK Member of Parliament Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, in separate cases in the plot allocation case.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge of Dhaka, Zakir Hossain Galib, passed the order after taking into cognisance of the charge sheets submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The local media report said that the court has directed the submission of a progress report on the execution of the arrest by April 27.

Earlier this week, the same Dhaka court issued an arrest warrant against 18 people, including Sheikh Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, in a case filed on allegations of corruption in a plot allotment under the same project.

The former Prime Minister has been accused in a total of six cases on allegations of irregularities in plot allocation under the Purbachal New Town project.

Meanwhile, a tribunal of Bangladesh has also issued an arrest warrant against Sheikh Hasina and four others, including former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, on alleged mass killing at Shapla Chattar in Dhaka in 2013.

In January, a special tribunal in Dhaka issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 11 other people over incidents of enforced disappearances.

Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had to flee the country in an ignominious manner and seek refuge in India on August 5.

While addressing the Awami League supporters online from India in February, the ousted Prime Minister of Bangladesh accused the Yunus-led interim government of turning the nation into an alleged hub of “terrorism” and “lawlessness”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.