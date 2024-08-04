Good news for Govt employees, increased basic pay and much more

Centre is reportedly planning to continue with the current gap of ten years between the two pay commissions. The 8th Central Pay Commission will likely come into force from January 1, 2026. However, the 7th Pay Commission was constituted in February 2014 while its recommendations were implemented from January 1, 2016.

Even though the Centre has received a proposal to immediately constitute the Eighth Pay Commission to revise the basic pay, allowances, pension and other benefits of the central government employees and pensioners, 8th Pay Commission recommendations are expected to be implemented only after the completion of ten years.

As five state assemblies will go to polls later this year, so reports suggest the central government may implement the 8th pay commission earlier than expected.

The revised five-year salary plan for 8th Pay Commission employees, originally scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2021, has not been changed. This update is anticipated to raise employee salaries by an amount between 7,20,000 and 7,25,000.

The changes will affect employees, military personnel and pensioners alike.

It aims to reduce salary differences across various employee categories.

Employees can expect an improved quality of life.

Salaries are projected to rise by approximately 20 percent

The increased spending power of government employees is likely to boost the Indian economy.

Retirees will be better equipped to handle inflation.

Job titles suggest a 30 percent increase in retirement benefits.

The 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are expected to benefit the current Central Government of India employees, pensioners associated with these employees and retired staff receiving pensions from the Central Government. The proposed changes may include, basic pay revision for central government employees, potentially ranging from 25% to 35%, an increase in allowances that could raise basic pay by 25% to 35%, Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees is expected to increase over 50% by January 2021.

