Tragic: Woman falls into 100-foot valley trying to take selfie!

Another selfie trial led to a tragedy. A woman fell into a 100-foot valley while trying to take a selfie near the Maharastra's Bhor Ghats.

A tragic incident happened again this Saturday, as one woman tripped and fell into a 100-foot-deep valley while taking a selfie. As the waterfalls increased due to the heavy rainfalls continuously for a few days, many people started visiting the ghats to view the nature.

A group of travellers visited the place where a woman named Nasrin Aamir Kuresh tried to take a selfie near the ghat but unfortunately fell into the 100-foot-deep valley.

Other tourists and authorities immediately tried helping her and admitted her to a private hospital at Satara. But as per the reports, she is currently in. a critical state and waiting for further details.

With this incident, the officials warned the tourists to be careful at the place because of the heavy rainfalls.