Naidu gives shock to Pithapuram Varma, cadre unhappy!

The nomination of Kavali Greeshma, Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, and BT Naidu for the MLC seats has come as a shock to several senior TDP leaders, particularly former Pithapuram MLA SVSN Varma.

The sidelining of Varma, who had sacrificed his seat to allow Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan to contest from Pithapuram, has angered many within the TDP. It is worth recalling that Varma had campaigned extensively for the actor-politician ahead of the Assembly elections. In return, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan had promised to nominate Varma as an MLC and ensure his political future was secured. However, Naidu’s recent decision to exclude Varma from the nominations is being seen as a threat to his future in politics.

Varma’s supporters have alleged that Pawan Kalyan persuaded Naidu not to nominate the former MLA for the MLC seat, fearing the creation of another power centre in Pithapuram. They have criticized Pawan for prioritizing his brother Nagababu’s political career while sidelining Varma.

Several senior TDP leaders, including Yanamala Ramakrishna, Buddha Venkanna, and KS Jawahar, had hoped to secure the MLC seats. TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao informed the aspirants about the nominations and expressed regret that they had not been shortlisted.

Polls on March 20

Elections for five MLC seats from the MLAs’ quota are scheduled for March 20. The TDP has nominated three candidates, while one seat each has been allocated to its allies, Jana Sena and BJP.

From JSP, party general secretary Nagababu has been nominated, and the BJP has appointed former State President Somu Veerraju.

The TDP has nominated Beeda Ravichandra, a leader close to IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and Kavali Greeshma, the daughter of senior leader and former Speaker Pratibha Bharati. Sitting MLC BT Naidu was also nominated, owing to his strong ties to Rayalaseema.