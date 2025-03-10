BJP MLAs disrupt Jharkhand Assembly over law and order, Question Hour adjourned

Ranchi, March 10 (IANS) The Jharkhand Assembly witnessed a massive uproar on Monday as BJP MLAs staged a strong protest over the issue of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Their continuous sloganeering forced the Speaker to adjourn the Question Hour proceedings.

As soon as the session began, Leader of the Opposition, Babulal Marandi, raised concerns over the rising crime rate in the state, citing several recent incidents. He demanded an immediate discussion on the issue.

“In broad daylight on Friday, a businessman was shot at in Ranchi. On Saturday, NTPC’s Deputy General Manager Kumar Gaurav was murdered in Hazaribagh. Last week, criminals attacked the Anand Marg Ashram in Chanho area, killing two people. These are just a few examples -- crime is rampant, and the government remains silent,” Marandi said.

BJP MLA Amit Yadav also demanded an immediate debate and a response from the government. The Speaker, however, maintained that the issue had been placed before the House and that Question Hour needed to proceed as scheduled.

Unrelenting in their demand, BJP MLAs stormed into the Well of the House, shouting slogans against the government and Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Despite repeated appeals from Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato to restore order, the commotion continued, forcing an adjournment.

Speaking to the media outside the Assembly, BJP MLA Naveen Jaiswal accused the government of fostering "jungle raj" in Jharkhand.

“No one -- from common citizens to officials, businessmen to women -- is safe in Jharkhand. While the government boasts inside the Assembly, criminals continue to rule the streets. Jharkhand has become the number one state in cases of rape, murder, robbery, and snatching. Look at Uttar Pradesh -- criminals there fear the law. Either they are in jail or have fled. Jharkhand needs a government that can maintain law and order,” Jaiswal said.

With BJP MLAs determined to keep the issue in focus, further disruptions are likely in the ongoing Assembly session.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.