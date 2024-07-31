Gold and Silver prices today: Check now!

Jul 31, 2024, 12:35 IST
Gold rates have been fluctuating since the Union Budget was announced, which has affected the prices of gold and silver. For a few days, the cost of gold was reduced, and it has hiked up now in many cities. 

In India, 1 gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 6,882, which is Rs 68,820 for 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-carat 1O gram gold is Rs. 63,085. In the last week, gold prices have dropped by 0.4% and are now rising every day.

Silver prices in India are comparatively stable. Today, the price of 10 grams of silver is Rs. 827. 

Gold Price Today in different cities: 
City                      Gold(10 grams)                  Silver(1 Kilograms)
Mumbai                Rs 68,820                           Rs 82,700
Delhi                     Rs 68,710                            Rs 82,560
Kolkata                 Rs 68,730                            Rs 82,590
Chennai                Rs 69,020                            Rs 82,940
Hyderabad           Rs 70,725                            Rs 89,500

