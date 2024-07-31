Gold and Silver prices today: Check now!

Gold rates have been fluctuating since the Union Budget was announced, which has affected the prices of gold and silver. For a few days, the cost of gold was reduced, and it has hiked up now in many cities.

In India, 1 gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 6,882, which is Rs 68,820 for 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-carat 1O gram gold is Rs. 63,085. In the last week, gold prices have dropped by 0.4% and are now rising every day.

Silver prices in India are comparatively stable. Today, the price of 10 grams of silver is Rs. 827.

Gold Price Today in different cities:

City Gold(10 grams) Silver(1 Kilograms)

Mumbai Rs 68,820 Rs 82,700

Delhi Rs 68,710 Rs 82,560

Kolkata Rs 68,730 Rs 82,590

Chennai Rs 69,020 Rs 82,940

Hyderabad Rs 70,725 Rs 89,500

