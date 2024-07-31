K’taka Guv seeks expert opinion to give consent to investigate CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, July 31 (IANS) In a major development, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has received expert legal opinion regarding granting permission to investigate the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with his alleged role in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, sources said.

On July 26, Abraham T.J. President of the Anti-Graft/Corruption and Environmental Forum, submitted a request to the Governor demanding sanction to investigate Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA land case.

Sources said that legal experts have given references to Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka where former Chief Ministers have been investigated.

Legal experts have also mentioned the verdict of retired Supreme Court Justice Santhosh Hegde as one of the cases.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also begun consultations with legal experts and Supreme Court counsels about the potential next steps if the Governor grants permission for an investigation.

Siddaramaiah is also likely to convene a cabinet meeting on Thursday in Bengaluru to pass a resolution opposing the consent for an investigation if any decision is taken by the Governor.

A team of legal experts is also reviewing instances of the Governor’s interventions and relevant legal provisions to prepare for the possible situation.

The Governor’s office has received all related documents concerning the MUDA land scam. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has already sought an explanation from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

T.J. Abraham, who requested the consent, argued that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, should be investigated as the authorities and agencies under his purview are implicated in the case.

Abraham sought sanction to investigate Siddaramaiah under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 17A and 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

During the tenure of B.S. Yediyurappa as the CM, prosecution consent was given by then Governor late Hansraj Bharadwaj in the de-notification case, following which an FIR was lodged and the senior BJP leader had to face trial and was jailed in 2011.

