Gold price up today: Check now!

Jul 30, 2024, 14:56 IST
Gold prices once again surged today after the sudden hike in Hyderabad. As of today, with an Rs. 160 increase, the cost of the 22-carat gold price is Rs 63.410 for 10 grams of gold. The cost of the 24-carat gold increased by Rs. 160, making it Rs. 69,170 for 10 grams. 

The silver price is still stable at Rs.85,100 for 1 Kg. 

After the precious metals drastically decreased a few days ago, the buyers were happy, but not for a long time. Gold prices in the international market fluctuate. Even in the wedding season, the prices dropped to Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and Rs. 66,000 for 22-carat 10 grams of gold. 

These prices for today are due at 8 am, and they can increase or decrease at any time. 

Gold prices in different cities:

City                                   22K                                        24K

Chennai                            ₹ 6,385                                 ₹ 6,965

Mumbai                             ₹ 6,320                                 ₹ 6,895 

Delhi                                  ₹ 6,335                                 ₹ 6,910 

Kolkata                              ₹ 6,320                                 ₹ 6,895 

Bangalore                          ₹ 6,320                                 ₹ 6,895 
