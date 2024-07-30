Gold price up today: Check now!
Gold prices once again surged today after the sudden hike in Hyderabad. As of today, with an Rs. 160 increase, the cost of the 22-carat gold price is Rs 63.410 for 10 grams of gold. The cost of the 24-carat gold increased by Rs. 160, making it Rs. 69,170 for 10 grams.
The silver price is still stable at Rs.85,100 for 1 Kg.
After the precious metals drastically decreased a few days ago, the buyers were happy, but not for a long time. Gold prices in the international market fluctuate. Even in the wedding season, the prices dropped to Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and Rs. 66,000 for 22-carat 10 grams of gold.
These prices for today are due at 8 am, and they can increase or decrease at any time.
Gold prices in different cities:
City 22K 24K
Chennai ₹ 6,385 ₹ 6,965
Mumbai ₹ 6,320 ₹ 6,895
Delhi ₹ 6,335 ₹ 6,910
Kolkata ₹ 6,320 ₹ 6,895
Bangalore ₹ 6,320 ₹ 6,895
