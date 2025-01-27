Gold and Silver Price Today, January 27, 2025: Check Today's Rates in India

Gold prices saw a slight drop on January 27, 2025, in India. Both 24 carat and 22 carat gold prices experienced small decreases, while silver prices also showed a decline. Here's a quick look at the current rates and fluctuations for gold and silver across major cities in India.

Gold Prices in India Today

24 Carat Gold Price: The price of 24 carat gold today is ₹8258.3 per gram, down by ₹10.0.

22 Carat Gold Price: The cost of 22 carat gold is ₹7571.3 per gram, reflecting a ₹10.0 decrease.

In the past week, the price of 24 carat gold has decreased by -1.44%. Over the last month, the drop stands at -5.56%. These fluctuations are common and are driven by a mix of global and local factors.

Silver Price Today

Silver Price: The current price of silver in India is ₹100500.0 per kilogram, showing a decrease of ₹100.0 compared to yesterday.

Gold Prices in North Indian Cities

Here’s a breakdown of gold prices in some major northern cities:

Delhi: Gold is priced at ₹82583.0 per 10 grams today. It was ₹82603.0 yesterday and ₹81413.0 last week.

Jaipur: Gold today costs ₹82576.0 per 10 grams. Yesterday it was ₹82596.0, and last week it was ₹81406.0.

Lucknow: The price of gold is ₹82599.0 per 10 grams today, a slight drop from ₹82619.0 yesterday and ₹81429.0 last week.

Chandigarh: Gold today stands at ₹82592.0 per 10 grams, down from ₹82612.0 yesterday and ₹81422.0 last week.

Amritsar: In Amritsar, gold is priced at ₹82610.0 per 10 grams today. Yesterday’s price was ₹82630.0, and last week’s was ₹81440.0.

Silver Rates in North Indian Cities

Silver rates also show slight declines in various cities:

Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹100500.0 per kilogram, down from ₹100700.0 yesterday and ₹99500.0 last week.

Jaipur: Silver is priced at ₹100900.0 per kilogram today, a decrease from ₹101100.0 yesterday and ₹99900.0 last week.

Lucknow: The silver rate in Lucknow is ₹101400.0 per kilogram today, down from ₹101600.0 yesterday and ₹100400.0 last week.

Chandigarh: In Chandigarh, silver is priced at ₹99900.0 per kilogram, down from ₹100100.0 yesterday and ₹98900.0 last week.

Patna: Silver costs ₹100600.0 per kilogram today, a slight drop from ₹100800.0 yesterday and ₹99600.0 last week.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of global and local factors. High global demand for these precious metals can drive their prices up. Additionally, the value of the Indian rupee against other currencies plays a significant role, as it can affect the cost of gold and silver in India. When interest rates are low, people often turn to gold and silver as a safer investment, which can increase their prices. Government policies, such as changes in tax rates or import duties on gold, also have a direct impact on pricing. Furthermore, global events like political instability, economic crises, or other major occurrences can cause fluctuations in the prices of these metals.