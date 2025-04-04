Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad and Chennai :Check 18,22, and 24 Carat Gold Prices

India is the second biggest consumer of gold in the world. Gold has been a part of Indian culture for more than 5,000 years. It's important to note that gold rates in India across multiple cities witnessed a slight increase today (4th April). The cost of 22-carat gold went up by Rs.50, while the cost of 24-carat gold went up by Rs.54. The current geopolitical tensions, US tariffs, and changes in the strength of the US dollar are likely to influence these rates.

Check out gold prices today in Hyderabad and other cities.

The price of 18-carat gold per gram in Hyderabad today is Rs. 7,005 as opposed to Rs. 7,004 yesterday. The price of 22-carat gold per gram in the city is Rs. 8,561 when compared to Rs. 8,560 yesterday. The average 22-carat gold rate in the last 10 days in Hyderabad has been Rs. 8561.

Coming to the 24-carat gold, the price today in the city is Rs.9,339 as opposed to Rs.9,338 yesterday. The average 24-carat gold rate in the last 10 days in Hyderabad is Rs.9,339.

The gold price in Chennai today: