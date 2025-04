Gold Price Today in India – Check the Rates in Your City for April 9, 2025

Gold prices in India rose slightly today, April 9, after dropping to ₹8,988 per gram for 24K gold on April 8. The earlier decline followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement of strict tariffs, which triggered uncertainty in global markets. As investors liquidated gold to cover losses in other assets, the metal’s value slipped. However, rates have seen a slight rebound across major Indian cities today.

City-wise Gold Prices Today (Per Gram):

Delhi:

18K gold: ₹6,795

22K gold: ₹8,305

24K gold: ₹9,059

10-day avg. for 24K: ₹9,152.60

Mumbai:

18K gold: ₹6,783

22K gold: ₹8,290

24K gold: ₹9,044

10-day avg. for 24K: ₹9,137.60

Bangalore:

18K gold: ₹6,783

22K gold: ₹8,290

24K gold: ₹9,044

10-day avg. for 24K: ₹9,137.60

Hyderabad:

18K gold: ₹6,783

22K gold: ₹8,290

24K gold: ₹9,044

10-day avg. for 24K: ₹9,137.60

Chennai:

18K gold: ₹6,835

22K gold: ₹8,290

24K gold: ₹9,044

10-day avg. for 24K: ₹9,137.60

Ahmedabad & Surat:

18K gold: ₹6,733

22K gold: ₹8,229

24K gold: ₹9,049

Agra & Amritsar:

18K gold: ₹6,795

22K gold: ₹8,305

24K gold: ₹9,059

Pune, Kolkata, Aurangabad & Belgaum:

18K gold: ₹6,783

22K gold: ₹8,290

24K gold: ₹9,044

Despite recent dips, the slight increase in today’s rates suggests a cautious recovery. However, with global economic uncertainty still in play, experts advise keeping an eye on further market movements.