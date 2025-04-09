Pakistan forcibly deports over 11,371 Afghan refugees; crackdown continues

Islamabad, April 9 (IANS) Pakistan has forcibly deported 11,371 Afghan refugees back to Afghanistan through the Torkham border.

Over 3,669 Afghan refugees were repatriated through the border crossing on Tuesday, according to media reports.

The repatriation affected a large number of Afghans who have lived in Pakistan for decades, including many born in Pakistan who have never lived in Afghanistan. Following the end of the deadline on March 31, the crackdown on Afghan refugees continued across the country.

Meanwhile, the police and district administration teams are conducting raids across the Peshawar city of Pakistan, targeting individuals who either possess Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC), have expired visas, or lack residential documentation, Pakistan’s leading daily, The Express Tribune, reported, quoting officials.

Several forcibly deported individuals stated that they were arrested by Pakistani police while at work and deported to Afghanistan, leaving behind their businesses and family members.

“I ran a small hotel business in the fruit market. The police raided the place, detained me in Haji Camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for four nights and have now deported me via Torkham,” said Gul Mohammad, an Afghan deportee.

Afghan refugees returning from Pakistan have narrated harrowing accounts of their belongings being confiscated by Pakistani police during forced deportations, intensifying the hardship of an already traumatic journey and life ahead.

Afghan refugees deported through the Torkham border crossing further stated that they were detained and expelled from the country despite holding legal documents such as visas or residency cards. Many refugees lost personal property in the process of forced deportation by the Pakistani authorities.

“Our belongings were taken. We were treated unfairly,” Afghan media outlet Amu TV quoted an Afghan returnee as saying.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs on Tuesday issued a strong statement condemning the forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, declaring it as a violation of Islamic principles, humanitarian values, and international laws.

In its statement, the ministry emphasised that such actions were not only unjust but also detrimental to the well-being of Afghan families who have sought refuge.

“Afghanistan is preparing for the safe return of these refugees, urging that they be allowed to bring their assets back with them,” the statement added.

Additionally, the Afghan ministry called on international organisations to extend necessary support to the refugees during the challenging times, highlighting the need for collaborative efforts to ensure their safe and dignified repatriation, Afghan state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported.

