February 8 Gold Prices Surge: Check Prices in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi

Gold prices in India have once again begun to rise after a brief fall. On February 8, 22-carat and 24-carat gold prices rose by Rs 150 and Rs 160, respectively. Gold prices are influenced by several international factors such as inflation, global prices, central bank gold reserves, and interest rates.

In the Telugu states, 22-carat gold prices are at Rs 79,450 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold prices are at Rs 86,670 per 10 grams. In Delhi, 22-carat gold prices are at Rs 79,960 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold prices are at Rs 86,820 per 10 grams.

In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, 22-carat and 24-carat gold prices are at par with Hyderabad and Delhi. The prices of silver remain the same across the country; 1 kg silver costs Rs 1,07,000 in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai and Rs 99,500 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices in various cities:

Hyderabad: 22-carat gold - Rs 79,450 per 10 grams, 24-carat gold - Rs 86,670 per 10 grams

Delhi: 22-carat gold - Rs 79,960 per 10 grams, 24-carat gold - Rs 86,820 per 10 grams

Chennai: 22-carat gold - Rs 79,450 per 10 grams, 24-carat gold - Rs 86,670 per 10 grams

Bengaluru: 22-carat gold - Rs 79,450 per 10 grams, 24-carat gold - Rs 86,670 per 10 grams

Mumbai: 22-carat gold - Rs 79,450 per 10 grams, 24-carat gold - Rs 86,670 per 10 grams

