NEET UG 2025 Exam Date May 4: Timings, Exam Centers, Registrations and Full Details

Days after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET PG exam date, the UG examination date has also been released. For UG students, NEET will be held on the 4th of May, and significant changes have been announced in terms of modifications in exam center selection, tie-breaking criteria, and timings.

Let’s take a deep look at each of these changes.

Previously, candidates could only select up to two cities for the exam center. Now, that has been changed to three. So, students will have a bit more flexibility in terms of city options. However, a key point to note here is that cities are restricted to the candidate’s state of permanent/present address.

A total of three cities need to be selected by the candidates while filling out the application form.

NTA has advised aspirants to select cities that are within the state of their residence or neighboring cities. If the number of candidates choosing a specific city with a regional language is not sufficient, a different city outside their preference may be allotted.

Note that the number of domestic NEET UG exam cities has been reduced to 552, five fewer than last year.

Exam center timings:

The opening timings of the exam centres have also been changed. For this year, centres will open three hours before the commencement of the test instead of two hours like before.

Timing of the exam: 2 PM-5PM

Exam centre opening: 11 AM

NEET UG 2025 Tie-breaking method

The criteria for selecting candidates who secured the same score have been revised yet another time. This year, an independent committee of experts will resolve ties using a random process if all existing methods are exhausted.

Deadline for NEET UG 2025 Registration

Candidates willing to appear for the exam on 4th May are expected to apply and select their preferred cities before March 7th.

How will NEET UG 2025 be conducted?

The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode. Despite the paper leak controversy that shook the country last year, the government has decided to go ahead with the traditional way of conducting the exam.

Also, the NTA has reveale that an APAAR ID is not mandatory to register for NEET UG 2025.

In which languages will NEET UG 2025 be held?

NEET UG 2025 will be conducted in a total of 13 languages. These are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

What is the application fee for the NEET UG 2025 exam?

The fee varies based on categories and exam location. Candidates taking the test at a center in India will have to pay Rs.1,700 for the General category Rs.1,600 for General-EWS and OBC-NCL, and Rs.1,000 for SC, ST, PwBD, and Third Gender applicants.

For those taking the NEET UG 2025 outside of India, a fee of Rs.9,500 will be charged.

