Pharrell Williams musical scrapped in post-production

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) It seems like the star-studded movie musical about the childhood of musician Pharrell Williams will not see the light of the day as it has been permanently shuttered.

The film will not see release in any capacity. The project in question is ‘Golden’ originally titled ‘Atlantis’, and was directed by Michel Gondry, reports ‘Variety’.

It was set for wide theatrical release from Universal Pictures on May 5, though sources say that date was pushed internally last year. It boasts a heavyweight cast of chart toppers and an Oscar winner, including Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Brian Tyree Henry, Janelle Monáe, Missy Elliott, Quinta Brunson, Anderson .Paak and Jaboukie Young-White.

As per ‘Variety’, Universal set up and financed the effort as part of their longstanding creative partnership with William, who is known for the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise.

Multiple sources told ‘Variety’ that the project was shut down after unanimous agreement from producers and Gondry that the film did not live up to its developed conceit. Gil Netter served as producer alongside Williams and his creative partner Mimi Valdes.

“When all of us got into the editing room we collectively decided there wasn’t a path forward to tell the version of this story that we originally envisioned”, Williams and Gondry said in a joint statement. “We appreciate all the hard work of the talented cast and crew. While we’re disappointed we can’t deliver this film, we have incredible partners at Universal and will collaborate in a different capacity again soon”.

Sources familiar with the situation said Universal will absorb roughly $20 million in costs already spent on production. The studio had no comment on the matter beyond the statement from Williams and Gondry. Three individuals with knowledge of ‘Golden’ said the film was in early post-production, meaning it will never be finished but everyone involved has been paid for work completed.

