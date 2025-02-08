Mohnish Bahl terms working with Sooraj Barjatya 'nothing short of a blessing

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) After ruling over the silver screen, director Sooraj Barjatya has stepped into OTT with his show, "Bada Naam Karenge".As part of the promotional itinerary, Sooraj Barjatya recently graced the stage of "Indian Idol".

The weekend celebrating over 75 years of Rajshri Productions will take audiences on a nostalgic journey, sharing untold stories and surprising behind-the-scenes trivia. Veteran actor, Mohnish Bahl, who was also a part of the weekend episode, extended his heartfelt wishes for "Bada Naam Karenge".

Mohnish Bahl reflected on his long-term association with the Rajshri Productions. Sharing his experience of working with Sooraj Barjatya, Mohnish Bahl revealed, "Working with Sooraj Sir has been nothing short of a blessing. I owe my career to Raj Babuji & Soorajji. He has given Indian cinema so many iconic films and unforgettable characters that have stayed with audiences for generations. I feel incredibly fortunate to have been a part of his vision. Rajshri Productions has always been a home for new talent, and it’s wonderful to see Ayesha Kaduskar and Ritik Ghanshani getting this opportunity. I’ve seen the trailer, and it looks fantastic. Wishing them all the success for this new journey!"

In the meantime, Sooraj Barjatya also talked about what made him come on OTT. He stated, "There are certain stories that can be told within two and a half hours. As we make television shows as well, we know that we need a certain number of episodes to tell the tale. So, we need a medium to tell our story. At Rajshri, my elder son Devansh handles TV, he also wanted us to make our OTT debut. We have been trying for some time now, but as fate would have it we are making our OTT debut with 'Bada Naam Karenge’."

With Sooraj Barjatya as the showrunner, "Bada Naam Karengee" has been made under the direction of 'Gullak' fame Palash Vaswani.

The series enjoys a stellar ensemble cast featuring Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, and Bhavesh Babani, along with others.

"Bada Naam Karenge" premiered on Sony LIV on 7th February.

