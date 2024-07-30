CM Revanth expresses displeasure with Telugu film industry for THIS reason

Hyderabad: Chief minister Revanth Reddy said the Telangana government had announced that it will institute the "Gaddar Awards" replacing the Nandi Awards, however, the government has not received any response from the Telugu film industry yet.

Notably, the state government would honour artistic and technical excellence in Telugu cinema, theatre, and television fields prior to the bifurcation of the United Andhra Pradesh. However, the tradition of annual awards remained suspended after the formation of a new state Telangana.

A few months ago, Revanth Reddy-led Congress government had announced to replace the Nandi Awards with Gaddar Awards to honour the revered revolutionary singer of Telangana who passed away in August last year.

Revanth Reddy participated in the 93rd birth anniversary of famous poet and Jnanpith Awardee C Narayana Reddy at Ravindra Bharati. Addressing the gathering, the chief minister recalled the literary contributions and services of the renowned poet and referred to him as a source of pride for all the Telugu people.

He said the state government had urged the representatives of Telugu film industry to come up with a plan to implement the Gaddar Awards, however, he felt disappointed as nobody from the film industry responded to the government’s initiative.

