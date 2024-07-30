YS Jagan's Petition: High Court Issues Notices to Speaker's Secretary

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday heard a petition filed by YSRCP leader and party legislative assembly leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy seeking official recognition of opposition status. Representing YS Jagan, his lawyer argued that the denial of opposition status was done with malicious intent.

When the judge asked whether YS Jagan had submitted a representation to the Speaker, the lawyer confirmed that it was submitted on the 24th of the previous month. The court issued notices to the Assembly Secretary and the Speaker's Secretary and directed them to file a counter. The court adjourned the hearing for three weeks.

YS Jagan recently filed a petition in the High Court, alleging that the Speaker was deliberately delaying the recognition of opposition status for his party, despite the party winning 11 seats in the legislative assembly elections. He claimed that this delay was due to an unwillingness to grant opposition status.