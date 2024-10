Gold and Silver Prices Surge Ahead of Diwali - October 26

Gold Prices Shock Women: Rates Surge Ahead of Diwali

As Diwali approaches, the demand for gold and silver has skyrocketed, leading to significant fluctuations in their prices. After a decline yesterday, gold and silver prices rebounded today, shocking consumers. However, compared to October 25, today's gold prices on October 26 showed a slight variation.

Gold Prices Today

22-carat gold: ₹72,960 per 10 grams

24-carat gold: ₹79,590 per 10 grams

City-wise Gold Prices

Hyderabad: 22-carat (₹72,960), 24-carat (₹79,590)

Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada: 22-carat (₹72,960), 24-carat (₹79,590)

Delhi: 22-carat (₹73,110), 24-carat (₹79,740)

Mumbai: 22-carat (₹72,960), 24-carat (₹79,590)

Chennai: 22-carat (₹72,960), 24-carat (₹79,590)

Bengaluru: 22-carat (₹72,960), 24-carat (₹79,590)

Silver Prices Today

Hyderabad: ₹106,900 per kilogram

Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada: ₹106,900 per kilogram

Delhi: ₹97,900 per kilogram

Mumbai: ₹97,900 per kilogram

Bengaluru: ₹97,900 per kilogram

Chennai: ₹106,900 per kilogram

Please note that prices are subject to change and were recorded at 6:00 AM today.