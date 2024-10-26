BJP appoints Ravindra Kumar Ray as Jharkhand Working President

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Amid Jharkhand's ongoing Assembly election campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a major organisational change in the state. On Saturday, the party high command appointed former MP, Dr Ravindra Kumar Ray as the Working President of the BJP’s Jharkhand state unit.

The appointment was confirmed by BJP National General Secretary and headquarters incharge, Arun Singh, in an official release.

Singh stated, "BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Dr Ravindra Kumar Ray, former MP, as the Working President of BJP Jharkhand State. This appointment takes effect immediately."

Dr Ray is a prominent figure in Jharkhand BJP, having previously served as MLA, MP, and Minister in the state government.

Dr Ray, who started his public life as a worker of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has also been a lecturer in a college. He has been the state president of Jharkhand earlier also.

After the formation of Jharkhand, he was also a Minister in the government led by Babulal Marandi.

His appointment as Working President is seen as a strategic move by the BJP leadership to send a strong message to his supporters, voters, and veteran party members.

It is also expected to strengthen the state unit’s day-to-day operations, especially as current state President Babulal Marandi is running for the Dhanwar Assembly seat.

Jharkhand's Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases. The first phase of voting on 43 seats is set for November 13, followed by the second phase on 38 seats on November 20. Vote counting will take place on November 23.

The filing of nominations for the first phase of elections ended on Friday with 868 candidates submitting their papers as per the Election Commission’s website.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.