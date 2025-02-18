Gold Prices Today, Feb 18: Check Rates in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi

Gold prices in Bangalore have continued to climb, nearing the Rs. 87,000 mark, marking the second consecutive day of price hikes. The surge in gold rates is largely attributed to increased investor demand, fueled by rising fears of a potential global trade war.

On February 18, 2025, the price of 22-carat gold rose by Rs. 300 per 10 grams, reaching Rs. 79,700, while the price of 24-carat gold spiked by Rs. 330 per 10 grams to Rs. 87,950. Additionally, 18-carat gold prices also experienced an increase, rising by Rs. 240 per 10 grams to Rs. 65,210.

For bulk buyers, 100 grams of 24-carat gold now costs Rs. 8,79,500, reflecting an increase of Rs. 3,300, while 100 grams of 22-carat gold has risen to Rs. 7,97,000, up by Rs. 3,000.

The recent spike follows a slight dip last week, but the market is now witnessing a bullish momentum as concerns about global trade tensions continue to grow. Analysts attribute the increase in prices to the strengthening U.S. dollar index and heightened uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs, which are driving investors to seek refuge in gold as a safe-haven asset.

Gold Prices Across Indian Cities

Gold prices have been on the rise nationwide, with major cities reporting price increases:

Hyderabad: 22-carat gold is priced at Rs. 79,700, and 24-carat gold at Rs. 86,950 per 10 grams.

Chennai: 22-carat gold rose by Rs. 330, now at Rs. 79,700, while 24-carat gold is priced at Rs. 86,950.

Delhi: 22-carat gold saw an increase of Rs. 300, reaching Rs. 79,850, while 24-carat gold costs Rs. 87,100 per 10 grams.

Silver Prices in Bangalore

Silver prices in Bangalore have remained stable, with 1 kilogram of silver priced at Rs. 100,500. The price for 100 grams of silver stands at Rs. 10,050, with no significant movement over the past few days.

Gold and Silver Futures

Gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) have been trading near the Rs. 85,000 mark. Gold futures, set to mature on April 4, 2025, saw a 0.36% increase, trading at Rs. 85,243. Silver futures for March 5, 2025, gained 0.27%, reaching Rs. 95,836.

Global Gold and Silver Spot Prices

Globally, spot gold prices have seen a slight increase of 0.2%, reaching $2,903.56 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures rose by 0.6%, trading at $2,916.80. In contrast, spot silver dropped by 1.5%, reaching $32.30 per ounce.

The global gold price rise is being driven by ongoing uncertainties surrounding the potential global trade war. As investors continue to seek security in gold amidst global economic concerns, the precious metal's demand shows no signs of slowing down.