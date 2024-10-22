Diwali 2024: State-Wise Holiday Declarations Across India

Oct 22, 2024, 17:26 IST
- Sakshi Post

Diwali 2024: State-Wise Holiday Declarations Across India

Diwali, the grand festival of lights, is just around the corner! This five-day celebration, beginning with Dhanteras and culminating in Bhaiya Dooj, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Also read: Government holiday list 2025; Check Holidays List Here!

As India gears up for this joyous occasion, various states have declared holidays to allow citizens to immerse themselves in the festivities. Here's a comprehensive list of Diwali holiday declarations across Indian states:

Diwali Holiday Declarations:

 Andhra Pradesh: October 31, 2024
 Arunachal Pradesh: October 31, 2024
 Assam: October 31, 2024
 Bihar: October 31, 2024
 Chhattisgarh: October 31, 2024
 Goa: October 31, 2024
 Gujarat: October 31, 2024
 Haryana: November 1, 2024
 Himachal Pradesh: October 31, 2024
 Jharkhand: October 31, 2024
 Karnataka: October 31, 2024
 Kerala: October 31, 2024
 Madhya Pradesh: October 31, 2024
 Maharashtra: November 1 and 2, 2024
 Manipur: November 1, 2024
 Meghalaya: October 31, 2024
 Mizoram: October 31, 2024
 Nagaland: October 31, 2024
 Odisha: October 31, 2024
 Punjab: November 1, 2024
 Rajasthan: October 31, 2024
 Sikkim: October 31, 2024
 Tamil Nadu: October 31, 2024
 Telangana: October 31, 2024
 Tripura: October 31, 2024
Uttar Pradesh: October 31, 2024
 Uttarakhand: October 31, 2024
 West Bengal: October 31, 2024

The Significance of Diwali

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated over five days. The festivities begin with Dhanteras, followed by Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja, and conclude with Bhaiya Dooj.

Rituals and Traditions

During Diwali, people light diyas and candles, adorn new clothes, exchange sweets and gifts, and perform various puja rituals, especially worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the harbinger of wealth and well-being.

Mark Your Calendars!

Diwali 2024 falls on October 31, 2024, for most states. Plan ahead, and make the most of this festive season with family, friends, and loved ones.

Happy Diwali!

Also read: October 31: Official Diwali holiday for schools, colleges in Telangana!

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
Diwali 2024
Diwali 2024 Holidays
holidays
Advertisement
Back to Top