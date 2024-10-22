Diwali 2024: State-Wise Holiday Declarations Across India
Diwali, the grand festival of lights, is just around the corner! This five-day celebration, beginning with Dhanteras and culminating in Bhaiya Dooj, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.
As India gears up for this joyous occasion, various states have declared holidays to allow citizens to immerse themselves in the festivities. Here's a comprehensive list of Diwali holiday declarations across Indian states:
Diwali Holiday Declarations:
Andhra Pradesh: October 31, 2024
Arunachal Pradesh: October 31, 2024
Assam: October 31, 2024
Bihar: October 31, 2024
Chhattisgarh: October 31, 2024
Goa: October 31, 2024
Gujarat: October 31, 2024
Haryana: November 1, 2024
Himachal Pradesh: October 31, 2024
Jharkhand: October 31, 2024
Karnataka: October 31, 2024
Kerala: October 31, 2024
Madhya Pradesh: October 31, 2024
Maharashtra: November 1 and 2, 2024
Manipur: November 1, 2024
Meghalaya: October 31, 2024
Mizoram: October 31, 2024
Nagaland: October 31, 2024
Odisha: October 31, 2024
Punjab: November 1, 2024
Rajasthan: October 31, 2024
Sikkim: October 31, 2024
Tamil Nadu: October 31, 2024
Telangana: October 31, 2024
Tripura: October 31, 2024
Uttar Pradesh: October 31, 2024
Uttarakhand: October 31, 2024
West Bengal: October 31, 2024
The Significance of Diwali
Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated over five days. The festivities begin with Dhanteras, followed by Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja, and conclude with Bhaiya Dooj.
Rituals and Traditions
During Diwali, people light diyas and candles, adorn new clothes, exchange sweets and gifts, and perform various puja rituals, especially worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the harbinger of wealth and well-being.
Mark Your Calendars!
Diwali 2024 falls on October 31, 2024, for most states. Plan ahead, and make the most of this festive season with family, friends, and loved ones.
Happy Diwali!
