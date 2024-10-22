Diwali 2024: State-Wise Holiday Declarations Across India

Diwali, the grand festival of lights, is just around the corner! This five-day celebration, beginning with Dhanteras and culminating in Bhaiya Dooj, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

As India gears up for this joyous occasion, various states have declared holidays to allow citizens to immerse themselves in the festivities. Here's a comprehensive list of Diwali holiday declarations across Indian states:

Diwali Holiday Declarations:

Andhra Pradesh: October 31, 2024

Arunachal Pradesh: October 31, 2024

Assam: October 31, 2024

Bihar: October 31, 2024

Chhattisgarh: October 31, 2024

Goa: October 31, 2024

Gujarat: October 31, 2024

Haryana: November 1, 2024

Himachal Pradesh: October 31, 2024

Jharkhand: October 31, 2024

Karnataka: October 31, 2024

Kerala: October 31, 2024

Madhya Pradesh: October 31, 2024

Maharashtra: November 1 and 2, 2024

Manipur: November 1, 2024

Meghalaya: October 31, 2024

Mizoram: October 31, 2024

Nagaland: October 31, 2024

Odisha: October 31, 2024

Punjab: November 1, 2024

Rajasthan: October 31, 2024

Sikkim: October 31, 2024

Tamil Nadu: October 31, 2024

Telangana: October 31, 2024

Tripura: October 31, 2024

Uttar Pradesh: October 31, 2024

Uttarakhand: October 31, 2024

West Bengal: October 31, 2024

The Significance of Diwali

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated over five days. The festivities begin with Dhanteras, followed by Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja, and conclude with Bhaiya Dooj.

Rituals and Traditions

During Diwali, people light diyas and candles, adorn new clothes, exchange sweets and gifts, and perform various puja rituals, especially worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the harbinger of wealth and well-being.

Mark Your Calendars!

Diwali 2024 falls on October 31, 2024, for most states. Plan ahead, and make the most of this festive season with family, friends, and loved ones.

Happy Diwali!

