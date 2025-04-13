Monitor the growth indicators of children in J&K: Official

Jammu, April 13 (IANS) J&K Chief Secretary (CS) on Sunday asked the Social Welfare Department (SWD) to monitor the growth indicators of children, while reviewing the impact and reach of several beneficiary-oriented schemes being run by the department.

An official said that during a comprehensive review of the schemes, the Chief Secretary took stock of the achievements and ongoing initiatives aimed at bolstering child development, nutrition and welfare of marginal sections of the society.

He said that CS had a specific review of schemes tailored for the empowerment of specially-abled, widows, old-aged persons and reserved categories of the society.

The CS also took appraisal of the efficiency of the legal framework aimed at ensuring social justice, protection and welfare of vulnerable groups.

He further impressed upon the department to enhance the capacity of the staff to impart quality education to the children enrolled in Anganwadi Centers as envisaged under NEP-2020.

He also enjoined upon them to extend different pre/post-matric scholarships to the students of marginalised communities to give them access to modern education, thereby empowering the communities in the real sense.

He asked the concerned department to monitor the growth indicators of both the young children and adolescent girls in all the AWCs, and directed them to make special interventions to provide them with supplementary nutrition on the recommendations of medical practitioners.

Presenting an overview of the functioning of the department, Commissioner Secretary, SWD, laid out that during 2024-25, funds to the tune of Rs 2,496.25 crore were available under different schemes against which an expenditure of Rs 2,147.24 crore (86 per cent utilisation) was made.

For the year 2025–26, a budget allocation of Rs 4,361.14 crore (68 per cent increase from 2024–25) was made in favour of the department, he added.

He added that scholarships for minorities, SCs and OBCs are being given by the department, besides providing prosthetic aids (ALIMCO) as a support for persons with disabilities.

He added that the financial support for girl children and marriage assistance for economically weaker sections is being given by the department under the Ladli Beti Scheme.

He pointed out that the department also ensures pensions and scholarships for the militancy-affected families, adding that the meeting was informed that the department runs Pahari hostels for the tribal communities along with proactive enforcement of more than 14 social justice laws in the length and breadth of J&K.

He said that the department manages 28,183 Anganwadi Centers, of these, the department had upgraded 136 AWCs into ‘Saksham Anganwadis’ with modern facilities during 2023-24.

