December 6 Public holiday in Uttarakhand

Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is observed on December 6 every year. This day is a tribute to the ninth guru of Sikhism, who gave up his life for his faith and human rights. In Uttarakhand, this day has been declared a holiday, so it is a special day for the people of the state.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's Life and Legacy

Guru Tegh Bahadur was born on April 1, 1621, in Amritsar, Punjab. He was the ninth guru of Sikhism, known for his sacrifice, bravery, and commitment to his faith. Guru Sahib's life inspires society since he always fought for religious freedom and human rights.

The Martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

In the 17th century, Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb was forcing Kashmiri Pandits to convert to Islam. In this time of distress, the Pandits appealed for help to Guru Tegh Bahadur. Guru Sahib supported freedom of religion and lost his life in front of Aurangzeb. This was a historic milestone for freedom of religion and human rights.

Holiday in Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, a holiday has been declared on Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day. In Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand, December 6 has been declared a holiday in observance of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day. It will be a holiday for most schools in the district, and children will not have to go to school.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is a glorious celebration of sacrifice and braveness. He, being the ninth guru, sacrificed his life for his religion and human rights. Announced in Uttarakhand, this holiday pays reverence to the legacy of Guru Sahib and reminds one and all of the significance and importance of defending religious freedom and human rights.

Also read: December 5 holiday for schools or not?