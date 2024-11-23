December 3 Holiday in Madhya Pradesh

The city of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh will mark a local holiday on December 3 to mark the anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy. This sad event is said to be one of the worst industrial disasters in the world's history, happening during the night of December 2-3, 1984.

On that fateful night, a leak of methyl isocyanate gas from the Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal claimed thousands of lives. The disaster left an indelible mark on the city and its inhabitants, and it remains one of the most bitter memories regarding industrial safety and responsibility.

December 3 is a local holiday honouring the victims and their families of the Bhopal gas tragedy. It is a day of remembrance for the lost lives and the sufferings of people in Bhopal.

To pay respects to the victims of the tragedy, the Madhya Pradesh state government declared December 3 a holiday in Bhopal so that the residents can go visit the place. Several programmes and events will be conducted throughout the city.

Also read: November 24, 25: Cyclone alert for Tamil Nadu