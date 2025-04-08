Summer Holidays 2025: MP Schools Will Be Closed from May 1 - June 15

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced that schools will be closed for summer holidays from May 1 to June 15, 2025, due to the ongoing heatwave and soaring temperatures. The extended break will ensure the well-being of students, with a total of 46 days off. Additionally, school teachers will enjoy a 31-day summer break, from May 1 to May 31, 2025.

In response to rising temperatures, other states like West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have also revealed their academic holiday schedules for 2025.

Before the summer holidays, there are several significant holidays in April 2025, including Lord Mahavir's birth anniversary on April 10, Baisakhi on April 13, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. Tamil New Year and Vishu will be observed on April 14, and Good Friday falls on April 18, 2025.

In addition, schools will be closed on Sundays in April—April 6, 13, 20, and 27—providing students with a brief respite before the summer holidays officially begin.