The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a holiday on March 19, and everyone is curious to know whether banks will be closed on this day or not. The answer is yes, banks will have a holiday on March 19, which coincides with the festival of Rangpanchami.

The holiday will be effective for all the government offices, schools, banks and colleges of the state. Though the holiday is not a national holiday, the state government's move will come as a welcome relief to the people of Madhya Pradesh. All the private and public banks are closed in Madhya Pradesh locally.

Rangpanchami is an important festival in Madhya Pradesh, especially in the capital city of Bhopal, as well as Indore and Ujjain. The festival is eagerly observed and the half-day holiday will allow citizens to enjoy the festivities without any fear of being away from their work or school schedule.

The Madhya Pradesh government's move to observe a holiday on March 19 is a reflection of the state's vibrant cultural past and its efforts to protect traditional festivals such as Rangpanchami. As this is a local holiday, no other state banks have any holiday tomorrow.

The Holi celebrations may have come to an end, but the parties are not even close. With the Rangpanchami holiday approaching, people in Madhya Pradesh can eagerly await yet another thrill-packed celebration in March 2025.

