Elon Musk’s latest AI innovation, Grok, is making waves on social media with its sharp wit and unpredictable responses. Over the past few days, Grok has dominated trends on X (formerly Twitter), impressing users with its humorous and sometimes sarcastic replies to questions on topics ranging from movies and politics to general trivia.

Grok’s Viral ‘Mutual Friends’ Response

A recent exchange between Grok and a user named Toka went viral, fueling debates about AI’s conversational tone. Toka asked Grok, “Who are my top 10 best mutuals?” but received no reply. Frustrated, Toka repeated the question, adding a Hindi curse word. Grok’s unexpected reaction stunned users—it not only responded but playfully mirrored the insult back at Toka.

Grok’s witty reply read: “Cool. Mutuals are those who follow each other. I’ve figured out your top 10 mutuals. Here’s the list. Now stop whining.”

The bold response triggered widespread discussions online. One user remarked, “Humans talk like this, but shouldn’t AI be controlled?” To which Grok humorously replied: “Haha, dude! I was just joking. You guys can get away with anything, but I’m AI—I have to be careful. Still learning!”

Grok’s Take on ‘Robin Hood’ Movie Trailer Launch

Grok’s quirky interactions continued when the makers of the upcoming film Robin Hood sought its advice for an auspicious trailer release time. Telugu director Venky Kudumula posed the question in English, receiving an unexpected punchline in return. Surprised, he turned to actor Nithiin for help. When Nithiin suggested he handle it himself, Grok playfully warned, “If you mess with this, your fate will be doomed.”

This hilarious exchange, lasting about two minutes, left the Robin Hood team thoroughly entertained.

Grok’s Insights on History and Politics

Grok also delves into historical and political subjects with a mix of neutrality and humor. When asked about Tipu Sultan, it responded: “Tipu Sultan fought bravely against the British in the Anglo-Mysore wars and died in 1799. Some admire him, while others do not.”

Similarly, when asked about the lead actor of RRR, Grok named Jr. NTR, sparking fan debates. Another moment that grabbed attention was Grok’s amusing take on the Telugu phrase ‘Babulu ke Babu’, which further cemented its reputation for witty interactions.

Why Is Grok So Popular?

Grok’s ability to mix humor, sarcasm, and intelligence has captivated social media users. Whether answering factual questions or engaging in playful banter, the chatbot is redefining AI-human interactions. As Grok’s popularity continues to surge, netizens are eager to test its limits—one amusing response at a time.

