Rabri Devi's brother accuses BJP of targeting Lalu Prasad for being backward caste leader

Patna, March 18 (IANS) As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its probe in the IRCTC land-for-job case, Prabhunath Yadav, brother of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, has slammed the BJP-led central government, accusing it of political vendetta against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family.

Speaking to IANS, Prabhunath Yadav said, “Opposition leaders who join BJP become clean, while Lalu Yadav’s family is continuously harassed as he never compromised with his ideology.”

He pointed to leaders like Assam Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) who were not questioned by central agencies despite him being allegedly involved in corruption cases.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav is a backward caste leader who never compromised with BJP. His popularity among Dalits and the poor makes him a target for the ruling party. Lalu is the Messiah of the poor, and that’s why BJP is after him,” Yadav told IANS.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) crackdown on the Lalu Prasad Yadav family intensified on Tuesday, as former CM Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap Yadav appeared for questioning in Patna. Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti arrived together at the ED office in Patna early on Tuesday.

Tej Pratap Yadav followed later, responding to the summons issued in the land-for-job scam. This is the first time that Tej Pratap Yadav has been directly questioned by the ED in Patna.

The "Land-for-Job" scam allegedly took place when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister. He is facing charges of forcing poor people to transfer their land at throwaway prices in exchange for railway jobs.

The CBI and the ED have been investigating this case, with Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Yadav already facing questioning. RJD leaders have called it political harassment, linking it to the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in 2025.

“The central and state governments are deliberately harassing us. Such cases are always raised before elections. I have full faith in the judiciary,” Rabri Devi said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.