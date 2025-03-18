Eid Al Fitr 6 Days Holidays declared for Sharjah Government Employees

Sharjah government staff are in for a good time this Eid Al Fitr, with the holiday break lasting five or six days, depending on the Moon sighting. The break will extend from March 28 to April 1 or April 2, and employees will return to work on Shawwal 4, except shift workers.

Holiday Dates Confirmed

The Department of Human Resources of the Sharjah Government has assured that the holiday will start from Shawwal 1 to Shawwal 3, 1446 AH. If Eid takes place on Sunday, March 30, government staff will enjoy a five-day holiday from Friday, March 28, to Tuesday, April 1. If Eid is on Monday, March 31, they will get a six-day holiday from Friday, March 28, to Wednesday, April 2.

UAE Federal Government Holidays

The Federal Authority of Government Human Resources in the UAE has also announced the federal government workers' Eid holiday calendar according to the lunar calendar. Federal government staff will have holidays from 1st to 3rd Shawwal 1446 AH, and the working days will start again from 4th Shawwal.

Sharjah's dedication to work-life balance

The prolonged Sharjah break aligns with the emirate's emphasis on employee well-being and work-life balance, an endorsement of its aspirations to have a more flexible and efficient public sector working environment. Sharjah's government workers have already enjoyed the three-day weekend since the emirate adopted the four-day working week in January 2022.

Eid Al Fitr Celebrations

Eid Al Fitr is among the largest annual public holidays in the UAE, signalling the conclusion of Ramadan. The holiday has been a time when Muslims gather, give gifts to one another, and make charitable donations. With the prolonged holiday break, Sharjah government workers can anticipate a well-deserved break and an opportunity to celebrate Eid Al Fitr with their families.

Also read: Elon Musk’s Grok Chatbot: AI with Humor, Sarcasm, and Attitude!