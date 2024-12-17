December 18, 19 Bank holidays here in India

The Reserve Bank of India has declared bank holidays for December, and if you have some urgent banking tasks, it is time to plan accordingly. Bank holidays differ from state to state, and knowing these dates will help avoid last-minute inconvenience.

The Meghalaya banks will observe a public holiday on 18 December, as today marks the death anniversary of legendary poet U Soso Tham. Born in 1873 in Sohra or Cherrapunji, Meghalaya, Tham was one of the pioneering figures of Khasi literature. His contributions to introducing secular literature with unique vocabulary and idioms in Khasi leave an indelible mark. The legacy of the legendary poet is being observed with all government offices and banks closed.

December 19 marks Goa Liberation Day, celebrating India's liberation from Portuguese rule in 1961. Banks in Panaji, Goa's capital, will observe a holiday. This historic day commemorates the Indian Armed Forces' bravery and India's freedom from European rule.

RBI's Holiday Calendar

The RBI declares bank holidays on national festivals, regional festivals, special events, and second and fourth Saturdays. The fifth Saturday of a month with five Saturdays is a working day for banks. The banks used to work half days on Saturdays but now remain closed.

The bank branches are closed, but the essential services continue without any break:

ATM services facilitate cash withdrawal and deposit. Internet Banking and Mobile Banking facilitate transactions, fund transfers, and bill payments. These services ensure that there is minimal disruption to the banking activities.

During the bank holidays, payment services, cash deposits, and large transactions need to be planned well in advance. Bank branches will resume work on the next working day.

Bank holidays are different in different states. It is always important to refer to the RBI calendar for local dates to avoid confusion. Some states have unique holidays, while others share common dates.

Key Holidays in 2024

Major holidays in the year were Republic Day on January 26, Independence Day on August 15, and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. Banks were closed during Diwali, Dussehra, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Good Friday, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Buddha Purnima.

Also, read: Delhi’s Air Quality Hits Crisis Point: Are Schools Going Fully Online?