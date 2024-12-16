Delhi’s Air Quality Hits Crisis Point: Are Schools Going Fully Online?

Delhi - NCR, Dec 16: Amid a sharp increase in pollution levels during the ongoing cold wave, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). This step aims to curb the adverse effects of deteriorating air quality, which has become a recurring concern during the winter months.

Impact on School Operations

With GRAP Stage III in force, significant changes have been introduced in the functioning of schools. As per the CAQM directive, classes for students up to Grade 5 in Delhi, as well as in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar, will now operate in a 'hybrid' format. This approach allows for both in-person and online learning, wherever online access is feasible. The option to attend classes online will be at the discretion of students and their parents or guardians. Additionally, the authorities in other parts of the NCR have been advised to consider similar measures for students in lower grades.

Reason for the Implementation

The decision to implement Stage III was driven by the deteriorating air quality in the region. At 2 PM, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 367, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Factors such as calm winds and a low mixing height have been identified as key contributors to the stagnation of pollutants in the air. Given these unfavorable meteorological conditions, the sub-committee overseeing the GRAP decided to enforce Stage III with immediate effect across the entire NCR.

Restrictions Under GRAP Stage III

The new set of restrictions includes a ban on non-essential diesel-powered medium goods vehicles (MGVs) that meet BS-IV or older emission standards from operating within Delhi. Similarly, diesel-powered light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi, if they adhere to BS-IV or older standards, are now prohibited from entering the city. Previously, these curbs applied only to vehicles following BS-III standards.

Changes in Office Timings

To reduce vehicular emissions caused by daily commuting, the Delhi and NCR governments have been instructed to stagger working hours for public sector offices and municipal bodies. The central government may also consider implementing staggered timings for its offices located in Delhi-NCR.

Delhi's air quality typically worsens from November to January due to unfavorable weather conditions, such as lower wind speeds and reduced atmospheric mixing. The CAQM’s move to activate GRAP Stage III is part of a broader effort to mitigate pollution and safeguard public health during this period of heightened environmental vulnerability.

