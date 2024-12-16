Australia warns travellers to Fiji of methanol poisoning risk

Canberra, Dec 16 (IANS) The Australian government has updated its travel advice for Fiji after several tourists were hospitalized with suspected alcohol poisoning.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has advised travellers to Fiji to be wary of potential methanol poisoning through alcohol.

It comes after seven tourists, including four Australians, were hospitalized after consuming alcohol at a resort bar in Fiji on Saturday night local time.

DFAT's warning, issued through its Smartraveller service, advised Australians to "be alert to the potential risks around drink spiking and methanol poisoning through consuming alcoholic drinks."

It urged anyone who suspects drink spiking to seek urgent medical help.

Jason Clare, Australia's education minister, on Monday described the incident in Fiji as horrific.

"I guess my message for Australians travelling overseas is just be really, really careful with whatever you consume," he told ABC television.

Incidents in Fiji came after six tourists, including two Australian teenagers, died from suspected methanol poisoning in Laos in November.

The guests at the Warwick Resort on Fiji's Coral Coast became sick after consuming a spiked cocktail at the resort's bar on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

They were taken to the nearby Sigatoka Hospital with "nausea, vomiting and neurological symptoms," reported Fiji Broadcasting Corporation news website on Sunday.

Fiji's Ministry of Health said in a statement that the affected patients' ages range from 18 to 56 years, including four Australians, one American, and two foreigners residing locally.

All patients have been transferred to Lautoka Hospital due to the severity of their condition.

The ministry will identify other guests who may have been affected by similar symptoms from consuming the same drink at the resort.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Fiji's health ministry did not specify the cause of the illness but warned people to ensure drinks and food consumed during the holiday period were safe.

