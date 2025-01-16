Holidays: Delhi NCR Schools Closed Amid Cold Wave and Poor Air Quality - When Will They Reopen?

As North India grapples with a severe cold wave, several state governments, including those in Delhi NCR, have taken steps to protect students by closing schools for physical classes. In response to the dip in air quality, many schools have shifted to hybrid classes, while others have altered their schedules. Notably, schools in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, have suspended classes for students up to Class 8 until January 17. Students in Classes 9 and 11 will continue their education through hybrid learning.

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a directive on Wednesday, mandating all schools to conduct hybrid classes for students up to Class 9 and Class 11. This decision follows the implementation of Stage 4 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), triggered by the alarming drop in air quality levels. The DoE's circular instructed the heads of government, government-aided, and unaided private schools under the Delhi government, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board to switch to hybrid learning, where feasible, until further notice.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR has worsened significantly, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring from 275 on Tuesday to 396 by 6 pm on Wednesday. Calm winds, low temperatures, and foggy conditions have contributed to the accumulation of pollutants in the region. Meteorologists predict that AQI levels could soon exceed the 400 mark, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to take immediate action.

The GRAP system categorizes air quality into four stages: Stage 1 (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage 2 (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage 3 (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage 4 (Severe Plus, AQI above 450). During winter months, Delhi-NCR enforces restrictions under GRAP to mitigate the impact of poor air quality on public health.

Also read: Jaipur Schools Closed Due to Heavy Rain; Holiday Announced for January 16