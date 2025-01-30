Budget 2025: Trading Closed on February 1, Open on January 31

The Indian stock market will observe a holiday on February 1, 2025, as the Budget announcement falls on a Saturday, which is a default stock market holiday. However, trading will resume on January 31, 2025, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey for FY26.

As the Indian stock market goes through a volatile week before the Economic Survey and Budget presentations, investors are keen to know what to expect. The Economic Survey is a comprehensive report that reviews the developments in the Indian economy over the past financial year. It summarizes the performance of major development programs, highlights policy initiatives, and provides prospects for the economy in the short to medium term.

The Budget, on the other hand, outlines the government's revenue and expenditure plans for the upcoming financial year. It is a crucial event for investors, as it can impact the overall direction of the market. This year's Budget presentation marks the second time February 1st has fallen on a Saturday since 2017, with the last Budget presentation on a Saturday occurring on February 1, 2020, following the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors will be closely watching the Economic Survey and Budget presentations for clues on the government's policy initiatives and their potential impact on the market.

Also read: Budget 2025 Expectations: Income Tax Slabs, Consumption Growth, Capex - What to Expect?