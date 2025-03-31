Stock Market Holidays in April 2025 - BSE, NSE Closed on These Days, Full List Here!

Upcoming Market Holidays in April 2025

Following Eid, the Indian stock markets will observe additional holidays in April, including:

Shri Mahavir Jayanti – April 10

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14

Good Friday – April 18

On these days, markets will remain closed, with trading resuming on the next business day.

Holiday Calendar for the Rest of 2025

Investors should note that the Indian stock exchanges operate Monday through Friday, with weekends and public holidays designated as non-trading days. Additional market closures later in the year include:

Maharashtra Day – May 1

Independence Day – August 15

Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27

Gandhi Jayanti – October 2

Diwali (Laxmi Pujan) – October 29

Christmas – December 25

The markets will wrap up the year with the final trading break on Christmas Day.