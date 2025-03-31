Eid 2025, March 31: Indian Stock Market Holiday or Not? Exchanges BSE, NSE - Open or Closed?

Indian stock markets, including the BSE and NSE, will remain closed today, March 31, 2025, in observance of Eid al-Fitr. This closure follows the weekend break on March 29 and 30, with trading set to resume on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

All segments, including equities, derivatives, currency markets, and securities lending, will remain suspended for the day. Investors and traders are advised to plan their activities accordingly.

Eid al-Fitr: A Nationwide Observance

Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, is one of India’s most widely celebrated festivals. As a public holiday, it leads to the closure of financial markets, government offices, and several businesses across the country. This year’s celebrations hold special significance for Muslim communities, bringing families and communities together in prayer and festivities.

Upcoming Market Holidays in April 2025

Following Eid, the Indian stock markets will observe additional holidays in April, including:

Shri Mahavir Jayanti – April 10

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14

Good Friday – April 18

On these days, markets will remain closed, with trading resuming on the next business day.

Holiday Calendar for the Rest of 2025

Investors should note that the Indian stock exchanges operate Monday through Friday, with weekends and public holidays designated as non-trading days. Additional market closures later in the year include:

Maharashtra Day – May 1

Independence Day – August 15

Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27

Gandhi Jayanti – October 2

Diwali (Laxmi Pujan) – October 29

Christmas – December 25

The markets will wrap up the year with the final trading break on Christmas Day.

Trading Schedule Resumes April 1

Stock market operations will return to normal on April 1, 2025, with trading hours from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. IST.