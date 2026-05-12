Stock Market Crash Today: Sensex Down Over 1,400 points

Indian equity markets witnessed another weak trading session on Tuesday as investors continued to react to rising global tensions and surging crude oil prices. Both benchmark indices — BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 — remained under pressure throughout the day.

Growing concerns over the US-Iran conflict and rising oil prices above the $100-per-barrel mark triggered selling across major sectors, especially IT and finance stocks.

Market Performance at Midday

By afternoon trade:

Sensex slipped more than 1,000 points

Nifty dropped nearly 300 points

Investors remained cautious amid weak global sentiment

India VIX continued to rise for the third straight session, indicating higher market volatility

Analysts believe the market could remain unstable in the short term as geopolitical uncertainties continue to affect investor confidence.

Why Is the Stock Market Falling Today?

Several factors contributed to Tuesday’s sharp decline:

Rising Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices remained elevated due to uncertainty surrounding negotiations between the United States and Iran. Fears of supply disruptions in the global oil market pushed prices higher.

Weak Global Cues

Asian and global markets traded cautiously amid concerns over inflation, geopolitical tensions, and slowing economic growth.

Profit Booking in IT Stocks

Investors booked profits in major technology companies after recent gains, resulting in sharp declines in leading IT counters.

Volatility Before Earnings Season Ends

Experts say investors are also repositioning portfolios as the Q4FY26 earnings season approaches its final stage.

Top Losers in Today’s Market

Several heavyweight stocks witnessed heavy selling pressure during the session.

Major Stocks That Declined

Tech Mahindra emerged as one of the biggest losers after falling over 4 percent.

HCLTech also dropped sharply amid weakness in the technology sector.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services declined nearly 4 percent.

Infosys remained under pressure throughout the trading session.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone saw strong selling activity.

Other notable losers included Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, and Bharat Electronics.

Stocks That Managed to Stay Positive

Despite the overall weak mood, a few companies traded in green territory.

Gainers in a Weak Market

NTPC recorded gains as defensive buying continued in the power sector.

Tata Steel remained slightly positive during volatile trade.

Bharti Airtel showed resilience despite market weakness.

State Bank of India traded marginally higher.

Key Levels Investors Should Watch

Market experts highlighted important technical levels for traders:

Nifty Levels

Immediate support: 23,460 – 23,480

Next downside support: 23,200 – 23,100

Resistance zone: 23,710 – 23,730

Strong upside breakout possible above 23,730

Sensex Levels

Support level: 74,800

Resistance level: 75,600

Analysts say traders should remain cautious as market volatility is expected to remain high in the coming sessions.

What Investors Are Tracking Next

Investors are closely watching:

Crude oil price movements

Global geopolitical developments

Foreign investor activity

Remaining Q4FY26 earnings announcements

US-Iran negotiations and their impact on global markets

Experts believe sector-specific opportunities may continue even if broader markets remain under pressure.

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