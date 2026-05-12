Stock Market Crash Today: Sensex Down Over 1,400 points
Indian equity markets witnessed another weak trading session on Tuesday as investors continued to react to rising global tensions and surging crude oil prices. Both benchmark indices — BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 — remained under pressure throughout the day.
Growing concerns over the US-Iran conflict and rising oil prices above the $100-per-barrel mark triggered selling across major sectors, especially IT and finance stocks.
Market Performance at Midday
By afternoon trade:
- Sensex slipped more than 1,000 points
- Nifty dropped nearly 300 points
- Investors remained cautious amid weak global sentiment
- India VIX continued to rise for the third straight session, indicating higher market volatility
Analysts believe the market could remain unstable in the short term as geopolitical uncertainties continue to affect investor confidence.
Why Is the Stock Market Falling Today?
Several factors contributed to Tuesday’s sharp decline:
Rising Crude Oil Prices
Crude oil prices remained elevated due to uncertainty surrounding negotiations between the United States and Iran. Fears of supply disruptions in the global oil market pushed prices higher.
Weak Global Cues
Asian and global markets traded cautiously amid concerns over inflation, geopolitical tensions, and slowing economic growth.
Profit Booking in IT Stocks
Investors booked profits in major technology companies after recent gains, resulting in sharp declines in leading IT counters.
Volatility Before Earnings Season Ends
Experts say investors are also repositioning portfolios as the Q4FY26 earnings season approaches its final stage.
Top Losers in Today’s Market
Several heavyweight stocks witnessed heavy selling pressure during the session.
Major Stocks That Declined
- Tech Mahindra emerged as one of the biggest losers after falling over 4 percent.
- HCLTech also dropped sharply amid weakness in the technology sector.
- Shares of Tata Consultancy Services declined nearly 4 percent.
- Infosys remained under pressure throughout the trading session.
- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone saw strong selling activity.
- Other notable losers included Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, and Bharat Electronics.
Stocks That Managed to Stay Positive
Despite the overall weak mood, a few companies traded in green territory.
Gainers in a Weak Market
- NTPC recorded gains as defensive buying continued in the power sector.
- Tata Steel remained slightly positive during volatile trade.
- Bharti Airtel showed resilience despite market weakness.
- State Bank of India traded marginally higher.
Key Levels Investors Should Watch
Market experts highlighted important technical levels for traders:
Nifty Levels
- Immediate support: 23,460 – 23,480
- Next downside support: 23,200 – 23,100
- Resistance zone: 23,710 – 23,730
- Strong upside breakout possible above 23,730
Sensex Levels
- Support level: 74,800
- Resistance level: 75,600
Analysts say traders should remain cautious as market volatility is expected to remain high in the coming sessions.
What Investors Are Tracking Next
- Investors are closely watching:
- Crude oil price movements
- Global geopolitical developments
- Foreign investor activity
- Remaining Q4FY26 earnings announcements
- US-Iran negotiations and their impact on global markets
Experts believe sector-specific opportunities may continue even if broader markets remain under pressure.